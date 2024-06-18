 Gujarat: Miraben Patel Appointed As New Mayor Of Gandhinagar
HomeIndiaGujarat: Miraben Patel Appointed As New Mayor Of Gandhinagar

Gujarat: Miraben Patel Appointed As New Mayor Of Gandhinagar

Miraben Patel's appointment as mayor is a watershed moment for Gandhinagar, representing the city's progressive moves toward inclusive administration.

Melvyn ThomasUpdated: Tuesday, June 18, 2024, 09:11 PM IST
Miraben Patel | FPJ

Councillor Miraben Patel from Ward 10 has been named Gandhinagar's new mayor.  Natwarji Mathurji Thakor has been chosen as her deputy mayor. The decision was made at the general assembly board meeting on Tuesday, which was attended by 43 ruling party members.

The Gandhinagar Municipal Corporation's general assembly met to appoint the new mayor and deputy mayor. This session also saw Gaurang Vyas elected to the standing committee. The decision was made after significant discussions and debate, including a critical meeting involving the Chief Minister, the state BJP in-charge, and the state president.

Gandhinagar was supposed to welcome its first female mayor in April. However, the Lok Sabha elections and subsequent swearing-in of the new government slowed the process by two months. The selection was postponed from June 10 due to the absence of Union Home Minister and Gandhinagar MP Amit Shah, resulting in the rescheduling of the general meeting.

Miraben Patel laid forth her plans for the following two and a half years upon her appointment. She underlined the importance of emphasizing newly integrated villages within the city and corporation, with an emphasis on overall development. Patel's objective includes addressing these areas' needs and ensuring that they have access to the infrastructure and services required to foster overall growth.

Miraben Patel's appointment as mayor is a watershed moment for Gandhinagar, representing the city's progressive moves toward inclusive administration. Her leadership is expected to bring new ideas and energy to the local government, propelling development efforts that benefit all people.

