e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat: Mild tremor of 3.3 magnitude felt in Kutch district; no casualties reported

Gujarat: Mild tremor of 3.3 magnitude felt in Kutch district; no casualties reported

The tremor was detected at 3:42 am with its epicentre located at roughly 10 km north-northeast (NNE) from Bhachau city in the Kutch district at a depth of 24.6 km, as per the report published by the Gandhinagar-based ISR on its website.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, March 08, 2023, 11:29 AM IST
article-image
Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Nicobar islands; no damage to property or fatalities reported |

The Institute of Seismological Research reported that early on Wednesday, a quake of magnitude 3.3 was felt in Gujarat's Kutch district (ISR).

The tremor was detected at 3:42 am with its epicentre located at roughly 10 km north-northeast (NNE) from Bhachau city in the Kutch district at a depth of 24.6 km, as per the report published by the Gandhinagar-based ISR on its website.

Read Also
Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Nicobar islands; no damage to property or fatalities reported
article-image

No damaged recorded

According to district officials, neither property nor life was harmed. A 3.8 magnitude earthquake was last detected in the Kuth area on February 27. The Kutch district is situated in a seismic zone with a "very high risk," and little earthquakes frequently occur there.

The state of Gujarat is at high risk for earthquakes, according to the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA), and has had significant earthquakes in 1819, 1845, 1847, 1848, 1864, 1903, 1938, 1956, and 2001.

With more than 13,800 fatalities and 1.67 lakh injuries, the Kutch earthquake of 2001 was India's second-most deadly and third-largest earthquake in the last two centuries.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here.  To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Women's Day 2023: Female journalists see potential in finding stories from India's rural landscape

Women's Day 2023: Female journalists see potential in finding stories from India's rural landscape

Women's Day 2023: Meet mother-daughter team who became India's first female Krav Maga instructors

Women's Day 2023: Meet mother-daughter team who became India's first female Krav Maga instructors

Gujarat: Mild tremor of 3.3 magnitude felt in Kutch district; no casualties reported

Gujarat: Mild tremor of 3.3 magnitude felt in Kutch district; no casualties reported

Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha takes a dig at Centre after being summoned by ED

Delhi excise policy case: BRS leader K Kavitha takes a dig at Centre after being summoned by ED

Manik Saha takes oath as Tripura CM in presence of PM Narendra Modi

Manik Saha takes oath as Tripura CM in presence of PM Narendra Modi