Gujarat: Mild tremor of 3.3 magnitude felt in Kutch district; no casualties reported

Earthquake of 5.0 magnitude hits Nicobar islands; no damage to property or fatalities reported |

The Institute of Seismological Research reported that early on Wednesday, a quake of magnitude 3.3 was felt in Gujarat's Kutch district (ISR).

The tremor was detected at 3:42 am with its epicentre located at roughly 10 km north-northeast (NNE) from Bhachau city in the Kutch district at a depth of 24.6 km, as per the report published by the Gandhinagar-based ISR on its website.

No damaged recorded

According to district officials, neither property nor life was harmed. A 3.8 magnitude earthquake was last detected in the Kuth area on February 27. The Kutch district is situated in a seismic zone with a "very high risk," and little earthquakes frequently occur there.

The state of Gujarat is at high risk for earthquakes, according to the Gujarat State Disaster Management Authority (GSDMA), and has had significant earthquakes in 1819, 1845, 1847, 1848, 1864, 1903, 1938, 1956, and 2001.

With more than 13,800 fatalities and 1.67 lakh injuries, the Kutch earthquake of 2001 was India's second-most deadly and third-largest earthquake in the last two centuries.