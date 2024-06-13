Gujarat: Mentally Unstable Prisoner In Navsari Sub-Jail Climbs Mango Tree, Rescued After Hour-Long Struggle

Rescue operation for the mentally unstable prisoner | FPJ

Navsari: Santosh Dehri, a mentally ill prisoner, climbed a mango tree on the grounds of the Navsari sub-jail, posing an unusual challenge to authorities on Thursday. The incident occurred while Dehri was being prepped for transfer to Navsari Civil Hospital for treatment.

Dehri, 23, who is imprisoned under sections 323 and 325, caused a ruckus when he managed to break free from police custody and quickly climb the tree. The jail staff's efforts to calm him down were ineffective, prompting the engagement of the Navsari-Vijalpore Municipality fire department.

"Santosh Dehri, an undertrial from Jharkhand who lives in Umargam, has been in solitary confinement for the past week and has been uncommunicative," said Jail Superintendent Paresh Patel. "When his name was announced over the loudspeaker as being transferred to the civil hospital, he became agitated and climbed the mango tree. His acts appeared to be geared at upsetting the jail routine rather than causing self-harm.

When Dehri heard the announcement, he swiftly scaled the tree, making it impossible for the jail staff to locate him. The officials were anxious that Dehri would damage himself if he tried to jump. As a result, they summoned the fire department for help.

A group of ten firefighters arrived quickly and began the difficult work of lowering Dehri down safely. After an hour-long struggle, they were able to free the prisoner. During the ordeal, Dehri looked to be eating raw mangoes, which surprised the prison staff.

"We were shocked to see him sitting at the top of the tree, calmly eating mangoes," one of the jail guards stated. "It was a tense situation, but also somewhat surreal."

After noticing Dehri's deteriorating mental health, the jail officials decided to move him to a public hospital. His recent behavior, which included his refusal to speak with anyone, led the decision to seek psychiatric examination and therapy.

"Considering his mental state, we initiated efforts to transfer him for proper medical care," Patel said. "He is now at the Civil Hospital, receiving the necessary psychiatric treatment."