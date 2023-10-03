 Gujarat: Massive Fire Breaks Out Inside Saree Showroom At Bombay Market In Surat; Visuals Surface
Around ten to twelve fire tenders have reached the spot and the situation is said to be under control now. Horrific videos of the massive blaze erupting from the market were making rounds on social media.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, October 03, 2023, 02:41 PM IST
Massive Fire Breaks Out Inside Saree | Twitter

Gujarat: In a shocking incident, a massive fire erupted at the Bombay Market in Gujarat's Surat. The fire broke out at a saree shop in the old Bombay Market which is located in the Varachha area of Surat. Around ten to twelve fire tenders have reached the spot and the situation is said to be under control now. Horrific videos of the massive blaze erupting from the market were making rounds on social media.

It can be seen in the video that a massive fire has engulfed the old Bombay Market and fire erupted at a saree showroom. As per reports, the fire has been doused after the fire tenders reached the spot. They controlled the fire from spreading in the crowded market. The reason for the fire is not known yet. The authorities have doused the fire and have initiated a probe to find the reason for the fire. There are no reports of any casualties or injuries due to the fire.

Surat Municipal Corporation's Chief Fire Officer Krishna Mod told ANI, "A fire broke out in a showroom in Surat's Bombay Market...10-12 fire tenders are present at the spot. The situation is under control. The cause of the fire has not been known. There has been no loss of life."

