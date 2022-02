Gujarat: Massive fire breaks out at pharma company in Ankleshwar GIDC

A massive fire broke out in Shree Mahakali Pharma company in Ankleshwar GIDC, Gujarat earlier today news agency ANI reported.

Gujarat | A massive fire broke out in Shree Mahakali Pharma company in Ankleshwar GIDC, earlier today. Further details awaited. pic.twitter.com/DPpAM7yBho

Further details awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)