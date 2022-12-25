Gujarat: Man, his aide kill ex-employer and two others in Surat; arrested

Representative Image | File

Surat: A man and his associate allegedly stabbed to death the owner of an embroidery firm in Gujarat's Surat, his father and uncle on Sunday apparently as he was angry with his former employer for removing him from job recently, police said.

The triple murder took place at the victim's company, Vedant Texo, located in Anjani industrial area of Amroli area of Surat city, they said.

The Surat Police detained the two accused and formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the case, a senior official said.

"The accused and his associate walked into the company on Sunday morning and stabbed the owner of the unit, his father and uncle to death," Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) (Zone 5) Harshad Mehta said.

Both the accused have been detained and are being questioned, he told reporters.

The deceased are identified as Kalpesh Dholakia (36), Dhanji Dholakiya (61) and Ghanshyam Rajodiya (48).

"A rift between the owner of the embroidery firm and his employee led to murder of three persons...The interrogation of the accused revealed that the factory owner had terminated the services of the man 10 days ago after he was found sleeping during the night shift. A heated argument had taken place between them at that time," he said.

The CCTV footage showed the accused walking into the factory armed with sharp weapons and stabbing the victims multiple times, Mehta added.

"The entire incident is very serious and tragic. Different teams of the Surat Police were involved in nabbing the accused," he said, adding that a SIT led by him has been set up to probe the case.

"Evidence is being collected with the help of the forensic team, and we aim to file a charge sheet within a week...Primary investigation has revealed that the accused purchased the knife online after a fight with the owner," he said.