Gujarat man booked for FB posts supporting farmers’ protest

Police have booked a man in Gujarat's Vadodara over his posts on Facebook in support of the ongoing farmers’ protest in Delhi.
According to a report by the Indian Express, the man was booked for allegedly attempting to disrupt national unity. The accused Shailesh Parmar, who is a resident of Vadodara, was booked on Sunday at Khambat city police station for running a Facebook page “Khambat ki Shaan”.
A police official told the Indian Express that they received an input that "Shailesh Parmar has been running a Facebook page Khambat ki Shaan and had posted certain incendiary posts." The man has been booked under sections 153B and 505 1b of the Indian Penal Code.
The farmers' agitation in Delhi entered the twelfth day on Monday, with a large number of farmers gathered in and around the national capital to protest against the three farm laws.
The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
Opposition parties, including many regional outfits, on Sunday, came out in strong support of the 'Bharat Bandh' on December 8 called by farmer unions.
Prominent leaders including Congress president Sonia Gandhi, NCP leader Sharad Pawar, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury, DMK chief M K Stalin and PAGD chairman Farooq Abdullah also issued a joint statement backing the proposed day-long strike and pressed the Centre to meet the legitimate demands of the protesters.
Claiming that their agitation has spread across the nation, farmer leaders, who have maintained that their protest is apolitical, welcomed the support and urged all to come forward to make Tuesday's Bharat Bandh a success. After five rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmer unions failed to end the impasse, the two sides are again set to meet on December 9, a day after the countrywide strike.
(To download our E-paper please click here. The publishers permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)