Gujarat local body poll results 2021: Counting of votes underway, BJP takes early lead

The results of local body elections in 27 districts of Gujarat, which includes 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats, and 231 taluka panchayats, will be announced today.
According to a report by NDTV, BJP took an early lead as counting began, leading in 54 of 81 municipalities, while the Congress was leading in two and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in one.
Among the 31 district panchayats, the BJP is leading in 12 and others are yet to register, while in the 231 taluka panchayats, the BJP was leading in 51, with the Congress ahead in seven, reported NDTV.
The polling took place on Sunday with municipalities recording a voter turnout of 58.82 per cent, district panchayats 65.80 per cent, and taluka panchayats 66.60 per cent.
The final figures were released by the State Election Commission on Monday.
Re-polling was held during the day in a booth in Ghodiya in Jhalod taluka of Dahod district after two EVMs were damaged during Sunday's polling by three people.
The booth recorded around 50 per cent turnout during the re-poll, officials said.
The police on Monday said 17 people were arrested in Vadodara for allegedly taking custody of EVMs after polling late Sunday evening in Tarsva in Waghodia taluka.
The mob had claimed the EVMs had been tampered with, and the police had to fire a round in the air and lob four teargas shells to bring the situation under control, a Waghodia police station official told PTI.
Polls were held for 8,235 out of 8,474 seats as candidates were elected unopposed for 237 seats and no forms were submitted in two, SEC officials said.
For the 8,235 seats, the BJP had fielded 8,161 candidates, Congress 7,778, and AAP 2,090, said the SEC.
