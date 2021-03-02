Gujarat local body poll results 2021: Counting of votes underway, BJP takes early lead

The results of local body elections in 27 districts of Gujarat, which includes 81 municipalities, 31 district panchayats, and 231 taluka panchayats, will be announced today.

According to a report by NDTV, BJP took an early lead as counting began, leading in 54 of 81 municipalities, while the Congress was leading in two and Arvind Kejriwal's Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in one.

Among the 31 district panchayats, the BJP is leading in 12 and others are yet to register, while in the 231 taluka panchayats, the BJP was leading in 51, with the Congress ahead in seven, reported NDTV.

The polling took place on Sunday with municipalities recording a voter turnout of 58.82 per cent, district panchayats 65.80 per cent, and taluka panchayats 66.60 per cent.