Gujarat: ix died after car rams into auto rickshaw, motorbike in Anand district

As many as six persons were killed after a car rammed into an auto rickshaw and motorbike near Dali village of Sojitra tehsil of Anand district of Gujarat on Thursday evening, police said.

The Police said that four people on the auto-rickshaw and two on the bike died on the spot while the driver of the car is under treatment in a hospital.

The family members were returning after celebrating Rakshabandhan when an accident happened near Anand's Sojitra.

Abhishek Gupta, Assistant Superintendent of Police of Anand said, "Six people died in an accident that took place between a car, bike and auto rickshaw at around 7 pm in Anand. Four people on the auto and two on the bike died on the spot and the driver of the car is under treatment in a hospital." He further said that the accident happened by car.

"The car is owned by a person named Ketan and he has been admitted to the hospital. The car owner has been asked to report. Further information about the accident when will be known after the interrogation," he added.

"Accused has been arrested. IPC Section 304 has been invoked. Details of the six deceased have been found. Accused Ketan Padhiyar is the son-in-law of a Congress MLA," says Anand Police.

