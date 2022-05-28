Gujarat: Is Hardik Patel joining BJP? Here's what we know so far

Congress leader Hardik Patel | PTI

Patidar Anamat Andolan Samiti (PAAS) convener and former Congress working president Hardik Patel, who quit the grand old party on May 19, is likely to join the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on May 30.

Speaking to News18, Patel said the people of Gujarat will get a good news in the next five days. However, he did not directly confirm the development.

“The political answer is it has not yet been decided. But it is not right to give a political statement like this. We have to be like an open book. In the next five days, there should be good news for the people of Gujarat and for the people of the country," he said.

Earlier on Friday, Patel in a programme on a TV channel hinted that he is joining the BJP, and the party will decide from which constituency he will contest the assembly elections. He also said that he is going to lead an Ekta Yatra from Somnath temple to the Statue of Unity.

According to news agency IANS, Patel was given two options on how would he like to join BJP, in presence of National President in New Delhi, or in presence of Gujarat BJP in-charge Bhupender Yadav and B.L. Santhosh in Gandhinagar. He has reportedly selected the second option.

The report further said that Patel and the BJP are planning to address a large gathering on the day of his joining.

It will be a grand show of Hardik Patel joining the BJP, party sources told IANS.