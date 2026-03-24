 'Gujarat Is Demanding Change': AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal In Rajkot Ahead Of Local Body Polls - VIDEO
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndia'Gujarat Is Demanding Change': AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal In Rajkot Ahead Of Local Body Polls - VIDEO

'Gujarat Is Demanding Change': AAP Chief Arvind Kejriwal In Rajkot Ahead Of Local Body Polls - VIDEO

AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal said the party is seeing growing support across Gujarat and expressed confidence of forming the government in future assembly polls. The party has released over 460 candidates for upcoming local body elections, while a rally with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is scheduled in Amreli on March 25.

Shashank NairUpdated: Tuesday, March 24, 2026, 10:54 PM IST
article-image

Rajkot: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal, on Tuesday, during his three-day Gujarat tour, interacted with the media in Rajkot. Speaking to the media, he said, "Bhagwant Mann has come on a three-day Gujarat tour, the kind of support the Aam Aadmi Party is receiving across Gujarat. Lakhs of people are joining the Aam Aadmi Party," he said.

Expressing confidence in the party’s performance, he said, "This time, Gujarat is demanding change. In the next few days, the elections for district councils and municipal corporations are going to be announced. The Aam Aadmi Party will also perform well in those. I believe that in the upcoming assembly elections, the government will be formed by the Aam Aadmi Party," he said.

Meanwhile, earlier in the day, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) released its first list of more than 460 candidates for the upcoming local body elections in Gujarat.

The party’s Gujarat unit chief, Isudan Gadhvi, said the party had chosen “ordinary people” as its candidates for all levels of local governance.

Read Also
AAP MP Raghav Chadha Demands Rollover Of Unused Mobile Data, Its Transfer Among Users
article-image

A grand rally, led by Arvind Kejriwal and Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, has been scheduled for 25 March in Amreli.

Follow us on