Gujarat: Husband Sues Wife For Denying Conjugal Rights; Says She Visits Him Only 2 Days A Week

Gujarat High Court |

A woman approached the Gujarat High Court after her husband filed a case against her at a family court alleging that his wife spent only two days a week with him. The husband sought more frequent interactions, claiming his conjugal rights as a husband were being violated.

The matter came to light in 2022 when a resident of Surat filed a complaint under Section 9 of the Hindu Marriage Act. He insisted that his wife, who lives with her parents for work, should be directed to stay with him daily as she denied him of conjugal rights. The wife, however, contends that she is fulfilling her marital responsibilities adequately by visiting her husband twice a week, and therefore, the case lacked merit.

Wife seeks to quash the cash

Upon receiving the family court notice, the wife filed an objection under Rule 7 Order 11 of the Code of Civil Procedure, seeking to quash the case. She argued that her husband's claim of neglecting marital responsibilities is false and that she continues to fulfill her duties diligently.

In response, the Family Court rejected the wife's petition on September 25 this year, asserting that a decision cannot be rendered in the pre-trial phase. The wife escalated the matter to the High Court, invoking Section 9 of the Hindu Marriage Act, which allows intervention in marital responsibilities only after formal separation.

'Does husband not have the right to sue?'

During the Gujarat High Court proceedings, Justice VD Nanavati questioned the nature of the husband's plea, asking whether he has the right to file a case requesting his wife to live with him. "What is wrong if the husband asks his wife to come and stay with him? Does he not have the right to sue?" Justice Nanavati asked. The judge set a deadline for the husband to respond by January 25.