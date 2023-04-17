Gujarat horror: Couple behead selves using guillotine-like device for sacrificial ritual; heads rolled into fire altar

In what could be termed as one of the most horrible ways to end life, a man and his wife allegedly committed suicide by decapitating themselves using a guillotine-like device at their farm in Vinchhiya village in Gujarat's Rajkot district.

The couple, identified as Hemubhai Makwana (38) and his wife Hansaben (35), had reportedly created the device at home so that they could offer their heads for a sacrificial ritual.

"Heads rolled into the fire altar"

According to sub-inspector Indrajeetsinh Jadeja of Vinchhiya police station, the couple executed the plan in such a manner that their heads rolled into the fire altar after getting severed.

"The couple first prepared a fire altar before putting their heads under a guillotine-like mechanism held by a rope. As soon as they released the rope, an iron blade fell on them, severing their heads, which rolled into the fire," Jadeja said, reported PTI.

Suicide note

A suicide note purportedly written by the couple was recovered from the spot in which they urged their relatives to take care of their parents and children. The couple is survived by two children, parents, and other relatives living nearby.

The family members of the couple revealed that the duo had been offering prayers in the hut every day since last year.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and a case of accidental death has been registered.

