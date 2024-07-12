 Gujarat Hit-&Run-Case: 3 Injured After Drunk Driver Rams Audi Into 10 Bikes Parked At Canal Road In Surat's Vesu
Rinkesh Chandanmal Bhatia, the offender, was apprehended by the police immediately following the incident

Melvyn ThomasUpdated: Friday, July 12, 2024, 01:16 PM IST
Surat : Another hit-and-run incident unfolded in the diamond city of Surat on Thursday night. A young individual, who drove an Audi vehicle in an inebriated state, collided with approximately 10 motorbikes that were  parked along the Canal Road in Vesu, near the GD Goenka School. It is fortunate that no casualties were reported, as approximately three individuals sustained severe injuries. The victims were promptly transported to the hospital by the 108 EMRI ambulance. 

Accused arrested

Rinkesh Chandanmal Bhatia, the offender, was apprehended by the police immediately following the incident. After his Audi car (GJ05RT5550) came to a halt approximately 150 meters from the accident site due to a rupture in one of its tires, the accused was caught by other bystanders and commuters. 

Empty liquor container recovered from car
The police discovered an empty liquor container and snacks from the Audi car, according to sources. By the time of the incident, the child was inebriated. He lost control of the wheels and collided with the stationary vehicles on the side of the Vesu Canal road.  The accused has been charged by the Althan police, and investigations are currently underway. 

Similar past incidents
In Surat, an accident occurred on the Mota Varachha Ring Road at approximately 11:30 p.m. on June 7, 2024. The Honda City's driver, who was traveling at a high rate of speed, lost control and flipped over seven individuals, resulting in the deaths of Vian Deveshbhai Vaghani (age 6), his father Deveshbhai Vaghani, and Sanket Himmatbhai Vavadia (age 29). While five were injured and transported to the hospital for treatment. Additionally, the vehicle caused the overturning of up to four two-wheelers, and one of the cycles was positioned beneath the vehicle. It may be noted that the accident victims were seated on two-wheelers on the side of the perimeter road. Police apprehended Jignesh Amritlal Gohil, a 40-year-old driver and accused individual.

