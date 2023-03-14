Gujarat govt spent Rs 57 crore on festivals in two years | Rann Utsav

The Gujarat government has spent spent Rs57.04 crore during the last two years celebrating various events included Navratri Mahotsav, Rann Utsav, Saputara Monsoon Festival, the and Tarentar fair.

The Tourism Department stated that the government spent Rs19.66 crore in 2021 and Rs37.38 crore in 2022 on festivals. As much as Rs55.31 crore was spent on decorations, Rs72 lakh on vehicles, and Rs21 lakh on hotels.

The highest amount of Rs816.68 lakh in 2021 and Rs1.21 crore in 2022 was spent on Rann Utsav. The government also spent Rs627.32 lakh on celebrating Azadi ka Amrut Mahotsav in 2021, Rs802.83 lakh on Madhavpur Mela in 2022, and Rs164.17 lakh on the mango festival.