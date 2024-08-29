Gujarat Floods Death Toll Rises, Rescue Workers Race To Save People

View of an inundated street following heavy rainfall, at Maninagar area in Ahmedabad | ANI

Gujarat continues to battle flood-like situation in various parts of the state and the death toll is rising. As per a report in The Hindu, 28 people have lost their lives so far. The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) has rescued 95 people till now.

ANI quoted NDRF's Inspector Manjit who said that Dwarka has seen heavy rainfall in last two days.

"In the last 2 days, there has been heavy rainfall in Dwarka...water has entered into the houses of people...our team rescued 95 people so far," Manjit said, as quoted by ANI.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) took to social media platform X on Thursday (August 29) saying that the deep depression over Saurashtra and Kutch, which was stationary before has slowly moved and is now about 60 km North-Northwest of Bhuj. The department warned that it will intensify into a cyclonic storm by August 30.

Deep depression over Saurashtra and Kachchh moved slowly during past 6 hours and about 60 km N-NW of Bhuj (Gujarat). To move W-SW and emerge into NE Arabian Sea and intensify into a cyclonic storm on 30th August. pic.twitter.com/snauAJl6wT — India Meteorological Department (@Indiametdept) August 29, 2024

Rushikesh Patel, Health Minister of Gujarat, told ANI earlier that more than 12000 people have been rescued and more than 5000 rehabilitated.

Vadodara still flooded

The city of Vadodara is inundated as Vishwamitri river has breached banks and there is a lot of water in many parts of the city even on Thursday.

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel has rushed two of his senior ministers in Vadodara to co-ordinate the relief work. According to the instructions, Rushikesh Patel and Jagdish Patel are in the city to speed up rescue and relief operations.

NDRF along with State Disaster Relief Force (SDRF) and even Indian Army soliders, have been deployed in Vadodara and other flood-affected areas to aid the local authorities as they work overtime to rescue people.

In Vadodara, many have been stranded in their homes and have even had to climb rooftops as waters rose. Rescue workers have moved many such helpless people to safe places.