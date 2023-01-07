Gujarat: Fire breaks out in a residential building in Ahmedabad; 16-year-old girl dead

Ahmedabad: A fire broke out on the seventh floor of a residential building in Gujarat’s Ahmedabad on Saturday. The incident took place in Green Orchid building in Shahibagh's Girdharnagar.

A 15-year-old girl who was injured in the fire incident succumbed to her injuries during treatment at the hospital, while five other members have been rescued safely by the fire department.

On being informed of the incident, the fire department immediately carried out an exercise to extinguish the fire and rescue the people.

The fire was brought under control with the help of 11 fire vehicles.

The reason behind the incident is yet to be ascertained.