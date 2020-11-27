Gujarat: Fire at Rajkot hospital claims lives of 5 COVID-19 patients; PM Modi offers condolences

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday expressed his deep pain at the loss of lives due to a fire in a Rajkot hospital and said administration is ensuring all possible assistance to those affected.

Five coronavirus patients were killed after a fire broke out in the ICU of a designated COVID-19 hospital in Gujarat's Rajkot in the early hours of Friday, a fire brigade official said.

"Extremely pained by the loss of lives due to a hospital fire in Rajkot. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones in this unfortunate tragedy. Praying for a quick recovery of the injured. The administration is ensuring all possible assistance to those affected," the Prime Minister's Office tweeted quoting Modi.

Meanwhile, Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani has announced an ex-gratia of Rs.4 lakh each to the family of the deceased.