Gujarat: Fire at ONGC plant in Hazira, no casualty

Ahmedabad: There were three blasts and major fire at the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) Hazira plant in the wee hours of Thursday.

ONGC in a press release has stated that there is no casualty or injury to any person. But sources said one contract worker who was carrying out welding work on a gas pipe line has died in the accident.

The blast effect was so big that people living in the 10 kilometres area had felt the impact, whereas in three to five kilometers radius from the plant, people felt as if a major earthquake shook them. Fire flares were visible upto kilometres.

DM Roy, Group General Manager of ONGC Hazira in a press statement said that around 3 am a small to moderate fire broke out in the Gas Terminal (36 inch line coming from Offshore) part of the Hazira plant of ONGC, due to leakage in the gas pipeline.

Meanwhile, GAIL (India) Ltd has cut gas supply to downstream customers by around 40% after a pipeline rupture led to the fire at an Oil and Natural Gas Corp plant, the company informed exchanges. "In the force majeure event triggered by the ONGC Hazira incident, supply cuts up to 40% against current allocations has been imposed on the downstream customers," GAIL said.