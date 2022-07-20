Gujarat: Filmmaker Avinash Das sent to one-day police custody by Ahmedabad Metropolitan Court | Photo: File

Filmmaker Avinash Das was sent to one-day police custody by Ahmedabad Metropolitan Court, ANI reported.

He will be produced in court tomorrow at 2.30 pm.

The Gujarat Police arrested filmmaker Avinash Das on Wednesday in a case related to sharing on Twitter a photo of Union Home Minister Amit Shah with arrested IAS officer Pooja Singhal, an official said.

A team of the Ahmedabad Crime Branch detained Das from his residence in Mumbai on Tuesday and brought him here in the early hours of Wednesday.

The crime branch in a release on Wednesday said it has found another tweet posted by Das which appears to be offensive and could hurt sentiments of Hindus.

In the Hindi tweet, which was mentioned in the release, Das tried to convey in a satirical way that he cannot give up alcohol because Gods such as Brahma and Ram reside in different types of liquor, like whiskey and brandy.

It was was posted on Das' Twitter handle at 2.19 pm on May 1, 2016.

Das had directed the 2017 film 'Anaarkali of Aarah', starring Swara Bhaskar, Sanjay Mishra and Pankaj Tripathi, and the 2021 movie 'Raat Baaki Hai'. He had also helmed a Netflix series called 'She'.

The Ahmedabad Crime Branch had registered an FIR against the filmmaker under Section 469 (forgery) of the Indian Penal Code as well as provisions of the Prevention of Insults to National Honour Act and the Information Technology Act, as he had also posted on his Instagram and Facebook accounts another photo of a woman wearing the national flag.

The FIR against 46-year-old Das was registered in June after he shared a photo showing Singhal, who had been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in a money laundering case, whispering something to Shah.

(With inputs from agencies)