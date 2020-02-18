Gujarat falls head over heels

Gandhinagar: The government -- at the Centre and in Gujarat -- are pulling out all stops to ensure a life-time experience for US President Donald Trump in his re-election year, when he visits Ahmedabad for a few hours on February 24.

On the one hand, the head honchos of corporate world are being lined up to mark presence at the world's biggest 1.10 lakh capacity Motera stadium; on the other hand, eviction orders are being served on slums; or, they are being concealed behind concrete walls that have sprung overnight. And all this to ensure a feel-good visit for the distinguished visitor.

Trump and Melanie begin their two-day visit in Ahmedabad on February 24 and shall proceed from the airport to the Sabarmati ashram, which was the centre piece of Mahatma Gandhi's struggle for independence.

Thereafter, accompanied by PM Modi, they shall be a part of a 20-km long mega road show that will lead them to the Motera stadium for an inaugural function. The much-hyped 'kem chho Trump’ event is a take-off on the 'Howdy Mody' extravaganza attended by Trump at Houston last year. Going into overdrive, the establishment is determined to double the participants in the stadium, beyond its capacity on lakh plus.

The downside of the road show is that all business establishments, including shops and eateries along the route, have been ordered shut for the duration of the visit and residents of residential enclaves directed to remain indoors.

Those who want to greet the President, as he passes by, must submit copies of their Aadhaar card and mobile numbers, duly verified by a bonafide office bearer of the enclave, which will then be exchanged for a police pass to be worn round the neck.

People lining up the route as well as those attending the Motera stadium event have been strictly warned not to wear black or carry anything of that colour, not even handkerchiefs or ‘duppattas’ in black, as those sporting such apparel (construed as colour of protest) will not be permitted.

The 10,000 police officers and men mobilised for the visit have been particularly instructed ensure that protesters and activists of all hues -- be it anti-CAA, LRD, etc. -- do not infiltrate and mar the US Presidential event.

“This is unprecedented, humiliating and ignominious for people -- to be meted out such treatment in their own land”, said a spokesperson of the Gujarat Congress.