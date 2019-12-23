Gujarat employees to get 10-day leave for 'vipassana'

The government of Gujarat has decided to give a 10-day leave to the state government employees for vipassana or Buddhist meditation.

The vipassana training will be a 10-day 'on duty leave'. The employees will be able to voluntarily participate in the vipassana camp. After the training, the employee will have to submit the training certificate, reported a Gujrati website.

The government has expressed its optimism that vipassana will help the state government employees to improve their work.

Experts say that Vipassana, one of India's most ancient techniques of meditation, is an insight into the true nature of reality.

"Vipassana is a way of self-transformation through self-observation. It focuses on the deep interconnection between mind and body, which can be experienced directly by disciplined attention to the physical sensations that form the life of the body, and that continuously interconnect and condition the life of the mind. It is this observation-based, self-exploratory journey to the common root of mind and body that dissolves mental impurity, resulting in a balanced mind full of love and compassion," writes dhamma.org