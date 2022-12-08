Gujarat Election Results 2022: 'Thank You Gujarat': PM Modi expresses gratitude for landslide victory in state

PM Modi | PTI

PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of Gujarat for making the BJP victorious in the Gujarat Assembly Polls. The ruling party sweeped out all the oppsosition parties with a huge majority in wins.

While expressing his gratitude in a tweet on his Twitter handle, PM Modi said, "Thank you Gujarat. I am overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat’s Jan Shakti."

Thank you Gujarat. I am overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat’s Jan Shakti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2022

He further extended his words of gratitude and appreciation for the workers of BJP. Stating that this victory is the result of their unmatched hardwork, Modi praises each one to be a 'champion.'

"To all hardworking BJP Karyakartas I want to say - each of you is a champion! This historic win would never be possible without the exceptional hardwork of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party," he said.

To all hardworking @BJP4Gujarat Karyakartas I want to say - each of you is a champion! This historic win would never be possible without the exceptional hardwork of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 8, 2022