e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaGujarat Election Results 2022: 'Thank You Gujarat': PM Modi expresses gratitude for landslide victory in state

Gujarat Election Results 2022: 'Thank You Gujarat': PM Modi expresses gratitude for landslide victory in state

PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of Gujarat for making the BJP victorious in the Gujarat Assembly Polls. The ruling party sweeped out all the oppsosition parties with a huge majority in wins.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Thursday, December 08, 2022, 05:17 PM IST
article-image
PM Modi | PTI
Follow us on

PM Modi expressed his gratitude to the people of Gujarat for making the BJP victorious in the Gujarat Assembly Polls. The ruling party sweeped out all the oppsosition parties with a huge majority in wins.

While expressing his gratitude in a tweet on his Twitter handle, PM Modi said, "Thank you Gujarat. I am overcome with a lot of emotions seeing the phenomenal election results. People blessed politics of development and at the same time expressed a desire that they want this momentum to continue at a greater pace. I bow to Gujarat’s Jan Shakti."

He further extended his words of gratitude and appreciation for the workers of BJP. Stating that this victory is the result of their unmatched hardwork, Modi praises each one to be a 'champion.'

"To all hardworking BJP Karyakartas I want to say - each of you is a champion! This historic win would never be possible without the exceptional hardwork of our Karyakartas, who are the real strength of our Party," he said.

Read Also
'Gujarat was with BJP & will continue to be with them,' says BJP Jamnagar candidate Rivaba Jadeja
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Himachal continues its trend of alternating governments, Congress set to return to power

Himachal continues its trend of alternating governments, Congress set to return to power

DCGI gives nod to SII-manufactured Ebola vaccine for export to Uganda

DCGI gives nod to SII-manufactured Ebola vaccine for export to Uganda

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022: Candidates list, other details here

UPSC Civil Services Mains Result 2022: Candidates list, other details here

Election Results 2022: Cong wrests power from BJP in Himachal Pradesh, wins 35 seats out of 68,...

Election Results 2022: Cong wrests power from BJP in Himachal Pradesh, wins 35 seats out of 68,...

Gujarat Election 2022 Results: AAP becomes national party, here's what it means

Gujarat Election 2022 Results: AAP becomes national party, here's what it means