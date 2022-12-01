Gujarat Election 2022: Voting ends in first phase, 59 percent voter turnout recorded till 5 pm; in pics | ANI

Voting ended for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections in 89 seats across 19 districts of Saurashtra-Kutch and southern regions at 5 pm on Thursday.

Gujarat saw over 59 per cent voter turnout till 5 pm on Thursday in the first phase of assembly polls.

The voting began at 8 am to decide the fate of 788 candidates in 89 constituencies spread across 19 districts. The voter turnout was 48.48 per cent till 3 pm.

According to the data from the Election Commission, Tapi district continued to witness the highest voter turnout at 72.32 per cent till 5 pm followed by Narmada at 68.09 per cent and Dangs at 64.84 per cent.

Gir Somnath, which had seen 50.89 per cent till 3 pm, saw over 60 per cent turnout. Morbi saw a turnout of over 56 per cent.

Devbhumi Dwarka saw a turnout of over 59.11 per cent. Amreli saw polling percentage of (52.73), Bharuch (59.36), Bhavnagar (51.34), Bhavnagar (51.34), Botad (51.64), Jamnagar (53.98), Junagadh (52.04), Kachchh (54.52), Navsari (65.91), Porbandar (53.84), Rajkot (51.66), Surat (57.16), Surendranagar (58.14), and Valsad (62.46).

The total electorate includes 1,24,33,362 males and 1,1,5,42,811 females. The second phase of polling will be held on December 5 and results will be declared on December 8 along with that of the Himachal Pradesh elections.

Bharuch: Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes at a polling station made from shipping container during the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections, at Aliabet, an isolated place in Bharuch district, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. Voters earlier had to travel far to vote as there was no government building available. | -PTI

Surat, Dec 01 (ANI): Voters wait in a queue to cast their votes for the first phase of the Gujarat Assembly elections, at a school, in Surat on Thursday. | ANI

Polling officials seal Electronic Voting Machines (EVM) and VVPATs after the conclusion of the first phase of Gujarat Assembly elections



Among the prominent leaders who cast their vote included senior Bharatiya Janata Party leader and former chief minister Vijay Rupani, state BJP chief CR Paatil, Rajya Sabha member Parimal Nathwani, BJP candidate from Jamnagar (North) Rivaba Jadeja, former Congress leader of opposition Paresh Dhanani and state Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) president Gopal Italia.

While Rivaba Jadeja voted at a polling booth in Rajkot, her husband and cricketer Ravindra Jadeja voted in Jamnagar.

The fate of 788 candidates will be decided through the voting in the first phase.

