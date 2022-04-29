Gujarat: DRI, ATI seize 9,650 kgs of drugs

Ahmedabad: In yet another huge drug seizure, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) and Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) have seized 9,650 kgs of drugs. This consignment, claimed to be one of the biggest till date, is said to be worth thousands of crores of rupees.

According to sources, investigation is currently underway to determine where did the shipment come from. The investigators have yet not been able to identify the type of narcotic is it but until forensic examinations are out, it is believed that there are a variety of drugs in the consignment.

This year, the drug seizures have dramatically increased and Gujarat’s Minister of State for Home Harsh Sanghvi claims this is because the government has increased the award money for informers.

In the current month alone, ATS and DRI have nabbed many shipments that were carrying over 50 kgs of heroin and other drugs. All these consignments have been worth hundreds of crores of rupees. Officials suspect most of these consignments came from Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Just this week, Indian Coast Guard and Gujarat ATS, seized a consignment of heroin packets weighing 56 kgs and estimated at Rs 280 crore. The drugs were found aboard a Pakistani vessel, Al-Hajj. This operation took place as the officials had been tipped off that drugs were being ferried to India via the Arabian Sea.

The nine crew members onboard were also taken into custody. Sources said that the people on board the ship tried to shoot when police captured the vessel. However, they were overpowered and taken to Jakhau port, Kutch district, for further investigation.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 10:36 PM IST