Gujarat Day 2022: History, Significance and Greetings

While the whole world celebrates May 1 as International Labour day; for people in Gujarat, May 1 is celebrated as 'Gujarat Day'. The day is significant for Maharashtra as well, as it was on May 1 when the state was formed, 58 years ago.

In 1956, under the States Reorganisation act, most states were reorganized along linguistic lines. However, this act actually consolidated Gujarati and Marathi speaking areas together leading to agitation in both these regions.

Mahagujarat movement, known as Mahagujarat Andolan locally, was a political movement demanding the creation of the state of Gujarat for Gujarati-speaking people from the bilingual Bombay state of India in 1956. It succeeded in the formation of Gujarat, as well as the Marathi-speaking Maharashtra state, on 1 May 1960.

Every year May 1 is observed as a public holiday. On this day, educational institutes, banks, government offices and several establishments remain shut.

Here are some ways to wish others on Gujarat Day:

Wishing you a very Happy Gujarat Day 2022

On Gujarat Day, Warm Greetings and Best Wishes to the People of Gujarat.

Let’s celebrate this Gujarat Day by uniting people with joy, love and happiness. Happy Gujarat Day.

Best wishes to the people of Gujarat. May the state scale newer heights of growth in the years to come.

On Gujarat Day, I hope and pray to see the state achieve greater success. Happy Gujarat Day 2021

Gujarat is the pride of India. May this year bring more glory and achievement to our cherished state.

May Gujarat flourish, prosper and ascend the ladder of development. Wish you a Happy Gujarat Day.

Let’s celebrate Gujarat Day together and take the culture, traditions and customs of the state ahead.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Saturday, April 30, 2022, 03:18 PM IST