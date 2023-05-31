Gujarat Crime: Surat man stabs daughter 25 times over domestic dispute; chilling video surfaces

Days after the Shahbad murder case in Delhi, another horrifying incident that unfolded on the night of May 18 in Surat's Vadodara area has came to light. In this incident, a man from Surat was arrested for brutally killing his daughter and injuring his wife during a domestic dispute. The shocking CCTV footage capturing the incident has gone viral on social media, while authorities continue their investigation into the case.

The assailant, identified as Ramanuja, resided with his family in a rented apartment in Satya Nagar Society in Surat, reported India Today. According to reports, the tragedy ensued from a minor argument between Ramanuja and his wife over their daughter sleeping on the terrace. The disagreement quickly escalated, resulting in a violent outburst.

Accused attacked his wife initially with the knife

The CCTV footage shows Ramanuja attacking his wife with a knife in front of their children around 11:20 pm. While the woman sustained injuries, the children bravely tried to intervene and subdue the attacker. However, Ramanuja fought back and launched a ferocious assault on anyone within his reach.

In the midst of the chaos, the assailant managed to grab hold of his daughter and mercilessly stabbed her multiple times. Desperately attempting to save her life, the daughter sought refuge in a nearby room, but Ramanuja pursued her and continued the brutal attack until she succumbed to her injuries.

Accused continued assault on wife and children

Even after the fatal assault on his daughter, Ramanuja proceeded to the terrace with the intent to harm his wife. However, the children, in a courageous act to protect their mother, tried to intervene, but sadly, they also fell victim to Ramanuja's violent onslaught, sustaining injuries in the process.

Local police arrested the accused immediately

The Surat police were alerted to the incident and acted swiftly, apprehending Ramanuja and confiscating the murder weapon. Inspector RK Patel, the lead investigator on the case, confirmed the arrest of the accused and stated that charges have been filed against him under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder and attempted murder.

As the investigation progresses, authorities have recorded statements from the victim and complainant, Rekha. Meanwhile, the injured parties are receiving necessary medical treatment.