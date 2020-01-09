Gujarat Crime: Man arrested for raping, impregnating 13-year-old girl

A 13-year-old girl was raped and impregnated by a 30-year-old man in a village in Vadodara in Gujarat. The man was later arrested.

According to Mid-Day, the incident came into light after the girl delivered a baby last week. She was complaining of severe pain in her stomach after which her parents took her to a hospital. As her condition deteriorated, she was shifted to another hospital. The girl and the baby are said to be stable at present. A police official told the leading daily that the girl was not stable even after the delivery. She was counselled once her condition improved and she told them about the incident.

Later, when the girl went through a medical examination, she was found to be sexually assaulted. The incident had happened when her parents were at work. The man had threatened the 13-year-old girl of dire consequences if told anyone about the incident. Based on the girl's statement, the police have filed a complaint. The cops have booked the accused for rape and criminal intimidation.