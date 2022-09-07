Gujarat: Constable, wife die by suicide with child over marital discord | Pixabay

A constable and his wife along with their minor daughter allegedly died by suicide in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, police said.

Preliminary investigation revealed the couple might have taken the extreme step in the heat of the moment following a quarrel, inspector NR Vaghela from Sola police station said.

The deceased have been identified as constable Kuldipsinh Yadav, who was posted at Vastrapur police station, his wife Riddhi and their three-year-old daughter Akankshi.

"Yadav lived with his wife and daughter on the 12th floor of a multi-storey building in Gota area. According to other residents, the couple along with their daughter jumped from the 12th floor at around 1.30 am. All of them died on the spot," the police official said.

The police official said according to Yadav's sister, who lives on the same floor, the couple used to fight often.

"This might have led them to take the extreme step. We have sent the bodies for postmortem and started further investigation into the incident," the official said.