Gujarat: Congress leaders Raju Parmar and Naresh Rawal resign from party's primary membership and other party posts

Congress |

Gujarat's former home Minister Naresh Raval and Raju Parmar on Thursday resign from Congress' primary membership along with all other party posts. This is a major jolt to Congress ahead of the Gujarat assembly elections.

The veteran leaders are expected to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at a public function on August 17.

Raval, was also former state industry minister and former leader of opposition in the Gujarat Assembly during the 2002 riots. He was with the Congress for 40 years.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

According to Indian Express, Raval said, “Today morning, I sent my resignation letter to Sonia Gandhi. There are many reasons for my discontent with the Congress… I will share my grievances with the media in the coming days. I will join the BJP on August 17.”

While, Parmar, a prominent Dalit leader in Gujarat Congress, confirmed that he will be leaving the party in the next two days.

He refused to state the reason behind his resignation and said, “I will hold a press conference soon.”

Assembly polls in Gujarat are expected to be held in December.