Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani weighed against 85 kilograms of silver at event

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on Monday (March 29) weighed against 85 kilograms of silver at a function organised in Gandhinagar. In an event organised by the Samast Mahajan Trust, during the 'rajat tula' event, CM Rupani donated the silver for the welfare of livestock at cow shelters, a state government release said.

Mr Rupani said his government was committed to the welfare of livestock, and had enacted a stringent law against cow slaughter with jail terms of up to 12 years.

He also said his government had launched ''Karuna Abhiyan'' to treat birds injured during the kite festival, apart from operating 350 mobile veterinary vans, and offering financial assistance to cow shelters.