Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani tests negative for COVID-19

Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani today tested negative for the novel coronavirus. The minister had tested positive for the virus on February 15.
Rupani had collapsed while addressing a public gathering in Vadodara, Gujarat on 14th February. During the rally, he fainted and collapsed on stage on while addressing a rally for upcoming civic polls in the Nizampura area of Vadodara. He was then rushed to the hospital for a medical check-up.
Later in the day, Gujarat Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel had updated the media about Rupani's health saying that he is completely fine. Even Dr RK Patel, who is the Director of UN Mehta hospital, Ahmedabad on Sunday had said that the Chief Minister's all medical check-up reports are normal.
But he was diagnosed with COVID-19 on the next day and was admitted to the hospital.
The voting for the municipal elections in Gujarat is slated to be held on 21st February while counting and announcement of results will take place on 23d February.