Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani flags off Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express

Ahmedabad: The Ahmedabad-Mumbai Tejas Express was flagged off from here on Friday by Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, becoming the second semi high-speed train to be run by Railway subsidiary IRCTC.

The train departed from Ahmedabad at 10.45 am and will reach Mumbai in six-and-a-half hours. This is the IRCTC's second premium train after the inaugural Tejas Express which operates between Delhi and Lucknow.

The regular commercial run of the train will begin on January 19 from Ahmedabad, the Railways said.