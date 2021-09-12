e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 08:12 PM IST

Gujarat CM-designate Bhupendra Patel meets Governor; stakes claim to form government

FPJ Web Desk
Newly elected Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel shows victory sign in presence of former Chief Minister Vijay Rupani, at BJP headquarters, Kamalam, in Gandhinagar on Sunday. | ANI



Gandhinagar: Gujarat's chief minister-designate Bhupendra Patel met Governor Acharya Devvrat on Sunday evening and staked claim to form the next government in the state after the sudden resignation of Vijay Rupani from the top post.

Patel was accompanied by the central and state leaders, including Rupani, observers sent by the central BJP, Union ministers Narendrasinh Tomar and Prahlad Joshi, state BJP in-charge Bhupendra Yadav, state BJP president C R Paatil, among others.

Patel, a surprise pick by the party, reached the Raj Bhavan to stake claim after he was unanimously elected for the top post in the state during the meeting of party MLAs.

"He presented a letter to the governor to form the government, which was accepted by the governor," a BJP office-bearer said.

According to state BJP chief, Patel will take oath as the chief minister on Monday.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 08:13 PM IST
