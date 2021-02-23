Gujarat civic polls: Counting of votes for six municipal corporations begins

Polling for 576 seats in 144 wards across six civic bodies—Ahmedabad, Surat, Rajkot, Vadodara, Bhavnagar, and Jamnagar—was held on Sunday (21 February).

The BJP is in power in all these civic bodies currently.

"Designated staff would begin the counting of votes from 9 am on Tuesday at various counting centres in these six cities. People can watch live updates on our website," said M V Joshi, secretary, State Election Commission (SEC).

The SEC has said an average 46.08 per cent turnout was registered during voting, which was held between 7 am and 6 pm on Sunday.

Ahmedabad recorded the lowest turnout of 42.51 per cent, while Jamnagar saw the highest turnout of 53.38 per cent, followed by 50.72 per cent in Rajkot, 49.46 per cent in Bhavnagar, 47.84 per cent in Vadodara, and 47.14 per cent in Surat.