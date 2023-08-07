Gujarat: CBI Registers Case Against Ahmedabad-Based Company, Directors For Causing Loss Of Rs 6.79 Cr To Union Bank Of India

CBI | File

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) registered a case against an Ahmedabad-based private company, its directors and other unknown public servants on the allegations of causing loss of approximately Rs 46.79 crore to Union Bank of India, Ahmedabad branch.

The authorities registered the case against Greendiamz Biotech Pvt Ltd. The accused have been identified as Champat Rikhabchand Sanghavi, Deepak Champat Sanghvai and Ashwin R Shah. The public servants remained unidentified.

Greendiamz Biotech allegedly diverted/siphoned off funds disbursed to them through falsified information and documents. The company and the accused have been booked for criminal breach of trust, cheating, misappropriation of public fund in connivance with one another.

Raids conducted in Ahmedabad

Searches were conducted at different locations in Ahmedabad at the premises of the accused, including the borrower company which led to recovery of incriminating documents.

The authorities have launched an investigation into the matter.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)