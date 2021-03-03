Gujarat Budget 2021-22: Rs 32,719 crore for education, Rs 1,500 crore for Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train

The Gujarat Government presented its annual state budget for the year 2021-2022 today (March 3) amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Prioritising the boost of education sector, the government has alloted a lumsum amount of Rs 32,000 crore to the sector. In order to contain the COVID-19 situation in the state Rs 11,323 crore has been alloted to the health and family welfare department. Main highlight of the budget being the Ahmedabad-Mumbai bullet train project, the govt has announced an allotment of Rs 1500 crore. It is Gujarat's largest budget so far of Rs 2.27 lakh crore.

The Financial Minister of the state Nitinbhai Patel, announced that the state will not increase the existing tax rates in the Budget 2021-22 and will not impose any new tax. The state government has also given relief in stamp duty, motor vehicle tax, electricity tax and others. Various concessions have been given to small businesses and industrial units for resumption of economic activities.

The move comes after the Rs 14,000-crore relief package was announced in June 2020 for various sections in terms of tax, food security measures and other assistance.

For urban development, the state finance minister has allotted Rs 13,493 crore, Rs 5,494 crore for water resources, Rs 3,974 crore for water supply, Rs 7,232 crore for the Krishi Khedut Kalyan Yojana, Rs 4,353 for social justice and empowerment and Rs 1,502 crore for labour welfare and employment.