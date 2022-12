Representative Image |

A Border Security Force personnel was lynched in Gujarat's Nadiad after he protested against the circulation of an obscene video of his daughter, NDTV reported.

The incident happened in the Chaklasi village of Nadiad Taluka of Gujarat. The family of the BSF personnel had gone to meet the family of the boy who had reportedly circulated the video of his daughter.

According to the FIR, an objectionable video of jawan's daughter had gone viral in which the boy was also seen.