Gujarat bridge collapse: Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi instruct Congress workers to aid in rescue ops

PTIUpdated: Sunday, October 30, 2022, 11:02 PM IST
article-image
At least 77 people, including children, are now confirmed to have been killed in the tragic incident | Twitter
New Delhi: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Sunday said he was deeply saddened by the suspension bridge collapse in Gujarat's Morbi that claimed at least 60 lives and appealed to party workers in the state to extend every possible assistance in rescue work.

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi also said the news of the bridge collapse accident was very saddening, and appealed to all Congress workers to extend all possible help to the injured.

At least 60 people were killed after a nearly century-old suspension bridge on the Machchhu river in Gujarat's Morbi city collapsed this evening, officials said.

"Deeply saddened by the tragedy that has struck us with the collapse of the suspension bridge in Morbi," Gujarat, Kharge said in a tweet.

"I appeal to the @INCGujarat workers to extend every possible assistance in rescue work & helping the wounded. My condolences & prayers are with the bereaved families," he said.

Kharge also spoke to party's Gujarat in-charge Raghu Sharma, Gujarat Pradesh Congress President Jagdish Thakor and Congress Legislature Party leader Sukhram Rathva and enquired about the details of the tragic accident, and directed them to ensure all possible help to the affected families.

In a tweet in Hindi, Gandhi said the news of the bridge accident in Morbi is very saddening.

"I extend my deepest condolences to all the bereaved families in such difficult times," he said.

"I appeal to all Congress workers to extend all possible assistance to the injured persons in the accident and also help in the search of missing people," Gandhi said.

In a tweet in Hindi, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra said the news of the bridge collapse accident in Morbi was very saddening.

She offered her deepest condolences to the bereaved families and wished for the safety of all the injured.

