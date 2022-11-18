Gujarat: BJP leaves 10 Congress turncoats high & dry, denies them tickets |

Even as the BJP allocated election tickets to several turncoats Congress MLAs and leaders, it has left as many as 10 other opposition leaders high and dry. They had all joined the ruling party during the last three to four years with the hope to contest the December polls.

Sitting MLA from Morbi Brijesh Merja, who was also a minister, veteran leader Somabhai Gandabhai Patel, Dhawalsinh Jhala, who had quit the Congress along with Alpesh Thakor, and aggressive North Gujarat leader Jairajsinh Parmar, have been dropped like hot potato. And so were former minister Parsottam Sabaria, former long-time Congress loyalist Himanshu Vyas, Anil Joshiyara, son of veteran Congress leader the late Anil Joshiyara, former minister Hakubha Jadeja and Amit Chaudhary. Ditto Dinesh Sharma, who was Congress’ leader of opposition in the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

Congress spokesperson Jairajsinh Parmar joined the BJP expecting to contest from Kheralu, Himanshu Vyas wanted a ticket from Wadhvan and Dinesh Sharma wished to fight it out from Bapunagar in Ahmedabad. All others had picked the constituencies but were all sent home packing. Hakubha Jadeja, who was denied a ticket, but made in-charge of three seats in Jamnagar district.

After the death of Anish Joshiara, his son joined BJP to get a ticket from his father’s seat, while Surendranagar MLA and veteran leader Soma Ganda Patel was also left high and dry.