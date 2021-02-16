Gujarat: BJP announces candidates for bypolls for two Rajya Sabha seats

The BJP on Tuesday announced the names of candidates who will be contesting the by- elections for two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat, where polls will be held on March 1. The state BJP's OBC Morcha president Dinesh Anavadiya and Ram Mokariya, the founder-chairman of a courier company, will contest the bypolls. Anavadiya, a senior party leader from Banaskantha district, has served as the director of the Gujarat State Road Transport Corporation between 2014-17.

While Mokariya said he has remained a dedicated party worker for over four decades. "I have been a party worker for the last 45 years and am happy that the party has nominated me as a candidate for the Rajya Sabha election," he said. The by-elections for two Rajya Sabha seats in Gujarat were necessitated following the demise of Congress leader Ahmed Patel and BJP leader Abhay Bhardwaj.