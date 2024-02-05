Gujarat: Bharuch Man Served Notice Over Statues Of PM Modi & UP CM Yogi Adityanath As Dwarpals In Temple On Illegal Building

UP CM Yogi Adityanath alongside PM Modi | PTI

A man in Ankleshwar, Gujarat, has found himself in hot water after constructing a temple-like structure on his terrace, complete with statues of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath as ‘Dwarpals’ (gate-keepers). The Bharuch Urban Area Authority (BAUDA) has served him a notice questioning the legality of the building, potentially leading to its demolition.

Mohanlal Gupta, a scrap trader, garnered attention for installing life-size statues of Modi and Adityanath flanking a replica of the Ram Mandir on his terrace. The structure also houses idols of Lord Ram, Lakshman and Sita. However, this unconventional display has landed him in trouble.

Mansukh Rakhashiya, a vigilant villager, raised concerns about the legality of the construction. He alleged that Gupta erected the temple and statues to dodge the demolition of an unauthorised additional floor on his ground-plus-one storey house.

Responding to Rakhashiya's complaint, BAUDA officials visited the site on Saturday and served Gupta a notice. He has seven days to provide evidence proving the building's legality. Failure to do so could result in its demolition.

Gupta's motivations for the unusual structure remain unclear. Some speculate it's a genuine expression of religious devotion, while others suspect it's a ploy to shield the illegal construction. Regardless of the intent, BAUDA's notice highlights the importance of adhering to building regulations and the potential consequences of flouting them.

This incident sparks several questions. Did Gupta genuinely intend to create a temple, or was it a calculated move to protect his unauthorised construction? Will he be able to provide the necessary documentation to save his building? Will this serve as a deterrent for others considering similar actions?