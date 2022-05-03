'Gujarat bandh on June 1st', says MLA Jignesh Mevani after arriving in Ahmedabad

Gujarat MLA Jignesh Mevani on Tuesday arrived in Ahmedabad after being in jail in Assam for nine days. He termed his arrest by the Assam Police a "pre-planned conspiracy done at the behest of their political bosses in Delhi".

"Assam Govt-Police's action is shameful.I was jailed for 9 days, suffered but didn't complain. Assam's judiciary called a spade a spade that FIR against me is frivolous. It was done at behest of their political bosses in Delhi," said Mevani.

Speaking to the media, the MLA reiterated that there will be a Gujarat Bandh on June 1 on a raft of issues.

"There will be a Gujarat bandh on June 1st if the 22 exam papers leak is not probed, if cases lodged in Una (against Dalits), Vadgam, north Gujarat against those fighting are not withdrawn & strict action is not taken into the matter of drugs found at Mundra Port," he said.

The Independent legislator from Vadgam who has pledged his support to the Congress was picked up by the Assam Police from Gujarat on April 19 and taken to the northeastern state after a purported tweet that Modi "considered Godse as God".

After being released on bail in the case, the Dalit leader was rearrested on charges of assaulting a policewoman. A court in Barpeta granted him bail in the case and urged the Gauhati High Court to consider directing the Assam Police to reform itself to 'prevent registration of false FIR like the present case..."

On Monday, Mevani enacted a gesture from Telugu movie 'Pushpa - The Rise' and mouthed its dialogue to challenge Prime Minister Narendra Modi after he was released by the Assam Police.

"Modi ji you are from Gujarat and I am from Gujarat too. You should understand and as my colleague said, 'flower nahin, fire hai, jhukega nahin' (not a flower, but fire, will not bend). It's my challenge to you Prime Minister of India," Mevani told reporters.

Published on: Tuesday, May 03, 2022, 06:43 PM IST