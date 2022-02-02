Gujarat ATS invokes anti-terror laws against accused in Kishan Bharwad murder case

Ahmedabad: In the Kishan Bharwad murder case, the Gujarat Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) on Wednesday added a section of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) and the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime against the accused, Maulana Ayub and Maulana Qamargani Usmani.

The ATS has added a section of the Gujarat Control of Terrorism and Organised Crime Act 3(1)(1) and 3(2) Unlawful Activities Prevention Act against the accused.

The ATS, in its statement, informed that during the search of the house of Maulana Ayub Jawarawala at Jamalpur in Ahmedabad, the team found argon and a religious book written by Maulana Ayub.

"Police arrested Maulana Ayub after it was revealed that Ayub Jawarawala had arranged a weapon to kill him," they said.

Along with this, Maulana Kamargani Usmani of Delhi was also arrested.

"Notably, these clauses of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) should be applied in the activity related to terrorist activities in which the accused is not likely to get anticipatory bail or bail till the case is investigated," Gujarat ATS said.

30-year-old Kishan Bharwad was murdered in Ahmedabad's Dhandhuka on Tuesday was allegedly shot dead over a social media post.

According to the ATS, the cleric ran an organisation named the Tahreek Farogh-e-Islami and allegedly circulated videos of speeches to instigate youth belonging to the minority community to target those who insult Islam.

Published on: Wednesday, February 02, 2022, 11:36 AM IST