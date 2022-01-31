e-Paper Get App

Updated on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 09:08 AM IST

Gujarat ATS arrests Delhi-based cleric after youth shot dead over social media post

New Delhi: The Gujarat Anti Terrorist Squad (ATS) arrested a cleric, Maulana Qamar Gani Usmani from New Delhi on Sunday in connection with the Kishan Bharwad murder case, confirmed Imtiaz Sheikh, SP, ATS Gujarat.

The Gujarat ATS has arrested a total of six people in this case.

30-year-old Kishan Bharwad was murdered in Ahmedabad's Dhandhuka on Tuesday was allegedly shot dead over a social media post.

According to the ATS, the cleric ran an organisation named the Tahreek Farogh-e-Islami and allegedly circulated videos of speeches to instigate youth belonging to the minority community to target those who insult Islam.

The ATS is further investigating the case.

Published on: Monday, January 31, 2022, 09:08 AM IST
