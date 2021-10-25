Gujarat ATS arrests BSF personnel for allegedly passing sensitive info to Pakistan

The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) on Monday arrested a Border Security Force (BSF) personnel posted in Bhuj, Kutch district, for allegedly passing sensitive information to neighbouring Pakistan.

The BSF constable Mohammad Sajjad was arrested from Gujrat's Gandhinagar, news agency ANI reported. The accused is a resident of Sarula village in the Rajauri district of Jammu and Kashmir.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

It is reported that Sajjad had visited Pakistan and stayed there for 46 days before joining the BSF. He allegedly used to send sensitive information to Pakistan through WhatsApp.

The accused was arrested from the BSF Station Head Quarters in Kutch Bhuj and upon search, two mobile phone attached sim cards and two additional sim cards were found in his possession.

According to a statement released by Gujarat ATS, the accused Sajjad was using a registered cellphone number on his Adhaar card. He also has a passport registered from Jammu using which he traveled to Pakistan using Samjhauta Express from Attari Railway Station on December 1, 2011.

Further investigation is underway.

(with inputs from ANI)

Advertisement

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday, October 25, 2021, 09:22 PM IST