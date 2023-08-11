 Gujarat: At Least 10 Killed In Collision Between 2 Trucks On Bavla-Bagodara Highway; Visuals Surface
Ahmedabad Rural SP confirmed the news to ANI and informed, "10 people died after a mini truck rammed into another truck on Bavla-Bagodara highway."

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Friday, August 11, 2023, 02:12 PM IST
Gujarat: In a tragic incident reported in Gujarat, 10 people lost their lives in a horrific crash that took place on the Bavla-Baghodara highway on Friday. Ahmedabad Rural SP confirmed the news to ANI and informed, "10 people died after a mini truck rammed into another truck on Bavla-Bagodara highway."

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

