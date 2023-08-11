Gujarat: At Least 10 Killed In Collision Between 2 Trucks On Bavla-Bagodara Highway; Visuals Surface |

Gujarat: In a tragic incident reported in Gujarat, 10 people lost their lives in a horrific crash that took place on the Bavla-Baghodara highway on Friday. Ahmedabad Rural SP confirmed the news to ANI and informed, "10 people died after a mini truck rammed into another truck on Bavla-Bagodara highway."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

This is a breaking news. More details are awaited.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)