Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal promises job for every unemployed person or Rs 3,000 allowance if voted to power

Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal promises job for every unemployed person or Rs 3,000 allowance |

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who is aggressively campaigning in poll-bound Gujarat, on Monday promised an employment guarantee for the people of the state if his party is voted to power in the Assembly Elections that are scheduled to be held later this year.

Kejriwal said if AAP forms government in Gujarat, every unemployed person will be provided a job and those who do not get jobs, would get Rs 3,000 per month.

"I give a guarantee of employment to the people of Gujarat. Every jobless person in state will be given a job. All those, who do not get jobs will be given Rs 3000 per month," he said.

Earlier during his visit to Surat, the Delhi CM promised 300 units of free electricity to all domestic consumers and 24x7 supply to cities and villages across Gujarat if his party is voted to power. He has also promised to waive all pending electricity bills up to December 31, 2021.

Taking on Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state over the hooch tragedy in which 42 people died, the AAP convener today advised voters to vote wisely in the elections on the issues.

He said, "At present, people of Gujarat have 2 options, either they'll get spurious liquor if they'll vote for them (BJP) or they will get employment if they vote for us. Electricity, school, and jobs will be the issues now. Spurious liquor is being sold openly in the state."

The AAP has already announced that it will be contesting the polls from all 182 seats in the state.

After its landslide victory in the recently held Punjab Assembly elections, AAP is seeking to expand its footprint in other states.

The party had made its debut in Gujarat in the 2017 Assembly polls, but could not open its account.

AAP's Gujarat hope has been fuelled by its performance in the February 2021 Surat Municipal Corporation (SMC) polls in which BJP won 93 seats, while Aam Aadmi Party bagged 27 seats in the Surat Municipal Corporation election and Congress drew a blank.

(With ANI inputs)