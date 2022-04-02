Gujarat: Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann visit Sabarmati Ashram

Ahmedabad: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal visited the Sabarmati Ashram in Gujarat's Ahmedabad on Saturday.



The pair's two-day Ahmedabad trip comes ahead of the Assembly election in the state, which is slated to be held in December this year. Last year, AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal had declared that his party would contest all 182 seats in the state election.

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leaders and Delhi and Punjab Chief Ministers Arvind Kejriwal and Bhagwant Mann will take part in a roadshow on Saturday.

The event is part of the duo's two-day visit to the state, which is likely to witness Assembly polls in December.

"The two-kilometre roadshow, which we are calling Tiranga Yatra, will cover Nikol and Bapunagar area of Ahmedabad city. Nearly 50,000 people, including all key party leaders from across the state, will take part," Gujarat AAP general secretary Manoj Sorathiya said on Friday.

Against the backdrop of vandalism amid a protest outside Kejriwal's Delhi residence some days ago, the AAP unit here asked city police commissioner Sanjay Srivastava to take extra measures for the safety and security of the two leaders.

"Some miscreants recently attacked Kejriwal's residence in Delhi. We fear some people may attack our leaders here too. So, we have sent a letter to the police commissioner to take extra precaution and ensure the safety of our leaders here," Sorathiya told reporters.

On Sunday, they will visit Swaminarayan Temple in Shahibaug area before going back to Delhi in the evening, said Sorathiya. PTI PJT PD

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, April 02, 2022, 01:09 PM IST