Gujarat: Armed Robbers Barge Into Bank of Maharashtra Branch In Surat & Loot ₹13.26 Lakh; Video Surfaces

Armed Robbers Barge Into Bank of Maharashtra Branch | Twitter

Surat: In a shocking incident of bank robbery, a bank was robbed in broad daylight in Gujarat's Surat. The incident of robbery occurred in the Sachin area of Surat. The incident was caught on CCTV camera. It can be seen in the video that five armed robbers barge into the bank and flee away after looting a whopping amount of Rs 13.26 lakh. The robbers can also be seen threatening the staff and the customers of the bank at gunpoint.

As per reports, around five people arrived on two bikes at Bank of Maharashtra's Vanz branch in Surat's Sachin area in broad daylight. They can be seen in the video arriving on bikes and parking the bike in the compound of the Bank. All five persons are seen wearing helmets and masks to cover their faces. After getting off the bike they barge into the bank and start pointing weapons at the staff present inside the bank and also at the customers who were present inside the bank at the time of the robbery.

Staff locked in washroom

The robbers threatened the staff and looted around Rs 13.26 lakh. The robbers after threatening the staff and the customers locked them inside the toilet of the bank. The robbers then forced the cashier to open the locker, where they found cash amount of Rs 39,000 and then checked the desk of the cashier from where they got the remaining sum. The robbers then fled the scene with the cash. The whole incident happened within five minutes. There are reports that nobody was hurt during the time of the robbery.

Police investigation

As per reports, the Police has registered a case in connection with the robbery and has initiated a probe to nab the robbers. The police is checking the CCTV footage of the bank and also checking the other CCTV cameras in the Vanz area for further information. The video of the incident is doing rounds on social media.

